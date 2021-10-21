Drugs-on-cruise case: A special NDPS Court on Thursday extended judicial custody of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and other accused in the cruise drugs case till 30th October.

Aryan Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody on 7 October. A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to him. He has now moved Mumbai High Court for bail. The HC will hear Khan's bail application on October 26 (Tuesday), informed lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Thursday.

Shah Rukh Khan today met his son Aryan Khan who is lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. The actor left after spending 20 minutes — the maximum time allowed for the visitors — with his son.

Special Judge V V Patil on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha. They were arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs.

Aryan Khan and the others have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act. Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, while Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison.

