The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan for questioning in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case on Sunday.

However, Aryan failed to appear before the investigation agency, citing fever.

"Due to a slight fever, Aryan Khan will not be coming," said an NCB Official.

The agency had also summoned Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning in connection with the case. Both reached the NCB office.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the NCB's senior officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, reached Mumbai on Saturday, a day after the agency transferred to it the investigation in six cases, including the controversial cruise drugs case.

The NCB had arrested Aryan Khan and at least 19 others in the cruise drugs case last month and the agency's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in this case alleged an extortion bid by those involved in the investigation.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Aryan on 28 October. However, he could not be released from prison till 30 October as documents related to his release did not reach jail authorities in time.

The high court had on 29 October made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the case – Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail.

The court stipulated their release on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

In the five-page order, the high court also said that the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court.

They are required to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.

Aryan had visited the NCB office in Mumbai on 5 November to mark his weekly presence as per the bail conditions. It was his first appearance at the NCB office after his release from the Arthur Road prison.

