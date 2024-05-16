Mumbai dry day 2024: Liquor sale banned on these days; all wine shops, bars will be closed
Mumbai, Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane will observe dry days due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Bars and wine shops will be closed to ensure a fair election process.
Mumbai will observe dry days from May 18 to 20 because of the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Mumbai, Palghar, Kalyan and Thane are among the key constituencies in Maharashtra that are going to polls on May 20. These constituencies will also observe dry days.