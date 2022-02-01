The Mumbai administration on Tuesday decided to lift some restrictions that were imposed in the city after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

This comes as India's financial capital saw its daily fresh cases dropping below the 1,000 mark for the first time since 27 December, with 960 more people testing positive in the 24 hours ending on Monday evening.

In addition to this, 11 more people died of the disease in the city, taking the death toll to 16,623.

In January 2022, Mumbai has reported 2,61,480 Covid-19 cases and 247 deaths as against 22,229 infections and 38 fatalities in December 2021, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In view of this, check what will be open in Mumbai now:

Night curfew has been lifted in the city.

Public places, including beaches, gardens, and tourist spots will be functional as per normal timings with limited capacity.

Restaurants, theatres, swimming pools, amusement theme and water parks can now remain open with a 50% capacity.

Weddings are now allowed guests up to 25% of the capacity in open grounds and banquet halls, or 200 guests, whichever is lower.

Bhajans and all other local, cultural and folk entertainment programs will be allowed with half the capacity of the venue.

Weekly bazars can also remain open as per normal timing.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government had allowed an increase in the number of guests at marriage functions, in 11 districts – Mumbai, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Kolhapur and Chandrapur.

It had also permitted swimming pools, water parks, theatres and restaurants to remain open with 50% capacity subject to the nod of the competent authority.

The relaxations came in force in districts where over 90% of the eligible people have received the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 and 70% have received both doses.

As per the fresh guidelines, all national parks and tourist spots in the state will remain open, while spas can function at 50% capacity. There shall be no limit on the number of people to attend a funeral.

