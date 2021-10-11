Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said on Monday eight of its buses were vandalised in different areas of Mumbai between midnight and 8 am today. The public transport body has also sought police protection.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that comprises Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

According to Mumbai Police, security has been deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had opposed the 'Maharashtra Bandh' announced by the MVA.

Earlier in the cabinet meeting on October 6, the Maharashtra state cabinet minister passed a resolution to express its condolences over the unfortunate death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

