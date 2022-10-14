Mumbai: Eight flights diverted due to low visibility caused by heavy rains1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 09:47 PM IST
Eight flights were diverted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to heavy rains on Friday
Heavy rainfall continued to impact the commercial capital of India as eight flights were diverted at the city's airport on Friday due to torrential showers and low visibility conditions.