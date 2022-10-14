Heavy rainfall continued to impact the commercial capital of India as eight flights were diverted at the city's airport on Friday due to torrential showers and low visibility conditions.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in a statement, "Due to bad weather conditions, as a precaution, around eight flights were diverted to nearby airports. CSMIA advises all its passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines."

The statement further read, "Owing to inclement weather due to extreme downpour of rain and low visibility, it pro-actively informed all passengers of flight reschedules and provided refreshments for the flyers awaiting to board"

Several parts of Mumbai, especially the eastern suburbs, received heavy rains on Friday evening.

Since 8 am, the city has seen 8.23 mm of rain, 19.72 mm in the western suburbs, and 27.66 mm in the eastern suburbs. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that up to 62 mm of rain fell in some eastern suburbia areas.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Global Forecast System model had predicted a significant reduction in rainfall over regions of Maharashtra by 14-15 October. A swift withdrawal of monsoon was expected this week but the weather conditions depict that the region will receive more rainfall for now.

On Thursday, the IMD had predicted that southwest monsoon to withdraw from more parts of northwest and central India during next 3-4 days.

(With inputs from PTI)