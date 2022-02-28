Mumbai: Ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli arrested for rash driving, released on bail

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Maharashtra police on Monday said former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, as per news agency PTI report. The police official said that Kambli, who also allegedly argued with the complex's watchman and some residents after the incident, was released on bail later, PTI reported.

The former Indian cricketer has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage), the Bandra police station official added.

Meanwhile, in December 2021, the former Indian cricketer Kambli recently became a victim of cybercrime as fraudsters siphoned off over ₹1.13 lakh from him by posing as bank officials, police said. On the pretext of updating Kambli's 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) details, the fraudsters managed to retrieve his banking details from him and carried out fraudulent transactions.

The Bandra police has registered a complaint against unknown persons and the money has been reversed to Kambli's account. As per the complaint registered by Kambli, the fraudsters made him download 'Any Desk' app, a screen-sharing application. The police is currently engaged in extracting the details of the account holder to whose account the money was transferred. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

