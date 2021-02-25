OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Car with explosives found abandoned close to Mukesh Ambani's residence
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries (Mint)
Mumbai: Car with explosives found abandoned close to Mukesh Ambani's residence

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 08:53 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also informed that Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the whole matter
  • The probe is underway, said Mumbai Police

A vehicle with explosives was found abandoned close to Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the Mumbai bomb disposal squad towed away a green colour Scorpio that was found abandoned close to the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries' residence Antilia. The probe is underway.

A suspicious vehicle found on Carmichael Road today under limits of Gamdevi PS near Ambani's residence, PRO, Mumbai Police said.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately, he said, adding the squad examined the vehicle and found some explosive material Gelatin inside.

It was not an assembled explosive device, he said, adding that further investigation was on.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also informed, "A car carrying Gelatin has been found near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai today. Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the whole matter."

Further investigation is underway.

More details awaited

