Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Car with explosives found abandoned close to Mukesh Ambani's residence
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries

Mumbai: Car with explosives found abandoned close to Mukesh Ambani's residence

1 min read . 08:53 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also informed that Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the whole matter
  • The probe is underway, said Mumbai Police

A vehicle with explosives was found abandoned close to Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on Thursday evening.

A vehicle with explosives was found abandoned close to Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the Mumbai bomb disposal squad towed away a green colour Scorpio that was found abandoned close to the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries' residence Antilia. The probe is underway.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India to seek early extradition of Nirav Modi from UK

1 min read . 08:55 PM IST

Covid-19 cases on rise, cabinet secretary to schedule review meet with 7 states

2 min read . 08:56 PM IST

India, China agree to work on other issues of dispute after disengagement at LAC

2 min read . 08:47 PM IST

What next for Nirav Modi?

2 min read . 08:43 PM IST

According to reports, the Mumbai bomb disposal squad towed away a green colour Scorpio that was found abandoned close to the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries' residence Antilia. The probe is underway.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India to seek early extradition of Nirav Modi from UK

1 min read . 08:55 PM IST

Covid-19 cases on rise, cabinet secretary to schedule review meet with 7 states

2 min read . 08:56 PM IST

India, China agree to work on other issues of dispute after disengagement at LAC

2 min read . 08:47 PM IST

What next for Nirav Modi?

2 min read . 08:43 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A suspicious vehicle found on Carmichael Road today under limits of Gamdevi PS near Ambani's residence, PRO, Mumbai Police said.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately, he said, adding the squad examined the vehicle and found some explosive material Gelatin inside.

It was not an assembled explosive device, he said, adding that further investigation was on.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also informed, "A car carrying Gelatin has been found near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai today. Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the whole matter."

Further investigation is underway.

More details awaited

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.