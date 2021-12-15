Mumbai extends Covid restrictions till 31 December amid Omicron threat

Mumbai extends Covid restrictions till 31 December amid Omicron threat2 min read . 09:06 PM IST
Mumbai has reported 13 cases of the Omicron variant so far
The Covid-19 induced restrictions in Maharashtra's Mumbai have been extended until 31 December, even as the city has detected 13 cases of the new Omicron variant so far, according to reports.
As per the order, all large gatherings in public spaces will continue to be banned and events or programs can only be organised at 50% capacity of the venue.
Further, all employees of shops and commercial establishments, including malls, will be required to be fully vaccinated. All customers should also have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Commuters who wish to take any form of public transport, including the local train, need to also mandatorily be fully vaccinated.
Passengers arriving in the state (by any means of transport) should either be fully vaccinated or hold a negative RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.
This comes as Maharashtra reported four new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the cumulative tally of the state to 32.
"As per the report given by the National Institute of Virology today, four more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in the state. Out of these four patients, two are from Osmanabad, one from Mumbai and one patient is from Buldhana," said the state health department.
All patients are asymptomatic.
According to preliminary information, one patient from Osmanabad travelled to Sharjah and another patient is his high risk contact. The third case is a patient from Buldhana who travelled to Dubai, while the fourth patient is from Mumbai who travelled to Ireland.
The health department said that of the four, three patients have been inoculated, while one is not eligible for vaccination.
Of the total, 25 patients have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR, it said.
Giving the break-up of 32 patients infected with the Omicron variant in the state, it said Mumbai reported 13 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad (in Pune district) (10), Pune city (two), Osmanabad- (two), Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar, Buldhana (one each).
