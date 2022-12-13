Mumbai: Extensive beautification drive ahead of G20 meet surprises citizens

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs about the event read, “The Indian Presidency will hold two side events - on “Data for Development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda" and “Infusing new LiFE into Green Development" - before the official meeting of the Working Group. The side event will be followed by a welcome dinner for the delegates at the Taj Mahal Palace."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}