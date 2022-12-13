Mumbai: Extensive beautification drive ahead of G20 meet surprises citizens

Mumbai: Extensive beautification drive ahead of G20 meet surprises citizens1 min read . 03:08 PM IST
Mumbai civic body had taken on an extensive beautification drive in Mumbai ahead of the G20 meeting scheduled between 13-16 December
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken on an extensive beautification drive ahead of the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India’s G20 Presidency. The meetings are being held in Mumbai from 13-16 December.
From repainting zebra crossings to conducting extensive cleaning exercises and fixing potholes in the city, the BMC is doing it all. The urgency shown in preparations by the civic body has taken the citizens of Mumbai by surprise.
As per a Times of India report, BMC had made a provision of ₹25 crore for the clean-up drive.
The extensive campaign by the BMC has also drawn widespread appraisal on Twitter including from G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.
The former NITI Aayog CEO wrote, "Fabulous ! Delighted to see this wonderful lighting of Gateway of India during #G20 in Mumbal . Congratulations@mybmc! Phenomenal job in transforming the city. Mumbai is looking awesome !"
Former BMC councilor from Bandra, Asif Zakaria said, “Thanks to @g20org presidency meet in Mumbai @mybmc @mybmcWardHW gone on an overdrive mode beautifying the city.From getting #Mumbairoads washed-zebra crossing repainted & traffic islands beautified its happened overnight.Only if our tax paying citizens got such facilities daily!"
German-born Indian actress Suzanne Bernert also shared her experience on Twitter, she wrote “Saw last night Worli Sea Link lit up like this #G20 #Mumbai 🇮🇳🙏#VITA"
The Development Working Group is part of the G20’s sherpa track and was one of the first working groups to be created in 2010. It has also been behind some notable deliverables over the years.
A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs about the event read, “The Indian Presidency will hold two side events - on “Data for Development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda" and “Infusing new LiFE into Green Development" - before the official meeting of the Working Group. The side event will be followed by a welcome dinner for the delegates at the Taj Mahal Palace."
The release further stated, “India's G20 Presidency lies at a crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2015. Review of SDG progress and G20’s efforts to achieving the SDG targets would be discussed at the DWG meeting."
