Mumbai faces community spread threat

Maharashtra, which began lifting the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus from 3 June under “Mission Begin Again", has seen the steepest rise in cases in the last two weeks with the positivity rate in the first fortnight of September at 20-28%, compared with its overall positivity rate of 20.29%. On 16 August, the positivity rate in the state was at 18.84%, while on 16 September it rose to 20.36%. The surge in covid cases is also due to increased testing, the official added.