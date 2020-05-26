Mumbai faces grim battle to provide critical care as cases spike

MUMBAI: A 29-year old Mastan Shaikh ran from pillar to post for four days searching for an intensive care unit (ICU) bed for his 53-year old critically ill father.

A resident of Chembur’s Tilak Nagar area in suburban Mumbai, Shaikh’s father Kamal Bashah Shaikh, a diabetic, was first rushed to the Zen Multi Speciality Hospital in the Chembur area on 17 May, but the private hospital refused to admit him without a negative covid-19 certificate.

Later, he was put in an isolation ward at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. From posting on Twitter to making multiple calls to the BMC disaster helpline, Shaikh tried everything he could to find an ICU bed for his father in Mumbai’s several dedicated covid-19 public hospitals.

On 21 May, while the ambulance had still not reached the Rajawadi facility, Shaikh’s father passed away alone in the isolation ward at 2 am. “After he passed away, I got a call from BMC at 3:30 am that the ambulance to take him to the ICU had finally arrived. My father paid the price of BMC’s callousness with his life," Shaikh told Mint over a phone call on Tuesday.

Shaikh’s pain is felt by many in the maximum city as they lose their dear ones in search of ICU beds.

According to the BMC, 5% of covid-19 patients require critical care in Mumbai. Of the cases reported in Mumbai at 31,972 cases till Monday, this would translate into a requirement of nearly 1,600 ICU beds.

And with the municipal and state-run hospitals accounting for nearly 520 ICU beds, the number of patients is clearly three times over.

Last week, the municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai took over 80% of the beds in private hospitals in the Mumbai metropolitan region. This has brought additional 645 beds in its fold taking the total ICU beds capacity to a total of 1,165.

BMC is in the process of adding 600 more ICU beds to these numbers over the next month as it sets up health facilities across the city.

“Right now, we have 520 ICU beds, of which 90% are occupied. We will be increasing the ICU bed capacity to nearly 1,000 shortly, in the private and jumbo health facilities. Most of the beds have oxygen supply and are fully equipped, and should be adequate for taking care for patients suffering from monsoon-related diseases as well, as only 5% of covid-19 patients require ICU facility," Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner at BMC.

BMC, which expected covid-19 positive cases to reach 75,000 in the city, has revised its estimates downward as the doubling rate of patients has slowed down from 11 to 13 days as of today.

Now BMC expects the cases to reach 40,000 by the end of this month. If one considers 5% of them in need of ICU bed facility, the financial capital would still need at least 2,000 ICU beds to cope with the growing number of critical cases.

“Over the years, Mumbai has not taken care of its health sector. Given health is a concurrent subject, majority of what the state receives from the Centre towards health budget is gone into meeting the salary of employees of the hospitals. How do you spend on infrastructure then?," said Dr Shivkumar Utture, President, Maharashtra Medical Council.









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated