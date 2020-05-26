Mumbai faces grim battle to provide critical care as cases spike

On 21 May, while the ambulance had still not reached the Rajawadi facility, Shaikh’s father passed away alone in the isolation ward at 2 am. “After he passed away, I got a call from BMC at 3:30 am that the ambulance to take him to the ICU had finally arrived. My father paid the price of BMC’s callousness with his life," Shaikh told Mint over a phone call on Tuesday.