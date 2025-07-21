Mumbai faces heavy rain; IMD predicts more showers in few hours | Watch

Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai, adding to the ongoing weather-related challenges in the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rainfall is expected over the next 48 hours, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

The continuous downpour has already led to waterlogging in several areas, causing severe traffic congestion on major routes.

According to the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 19, the combined water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai has reached 81.86% of their total capacity, totalling 11,84,796 million litres.

Mumbai weather forecast The weather forecast for the week indicates that Mumbai will continue to experience rainfall. On Monday, skies are expected to remain cloudy with moderate showers during the day.

Although conditions may feel slightly cooler, humidity will persist. Tuesday will likely bring more moderate rain under a generally overcast sky, with mild temperatures and steady humidity levels.

Rain is set to continue on Wednesday, accompanied by consistent cloud cover and manageable temperatures. Showers are also expected on Thursday, with damp conditions prevailing, though no severe weather warnings have been issued.

Many states and Union territories have seen normal rainfall, which means rainfall was within 19 per cent above or below the normal range.

These include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Goa, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sikkim and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The monsoon is crucial for India's agriculture sector, which supports the livelihood of around 42 per cent of the population and contributes 18.2 per cent to the GDP.