Mumbai FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on bribery attempts, 'arrogant' tag and why he says he is ‘just doing his job’

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has attracted considerable public attention amid a series of food safety enforcement actions in the state. While his work has earned him appreciation from citizens, the action taken against food business operators has also brought increased scrutiny to his role as the state's food safety regulator.

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In a round-table interview with NDTV Profit, Mundhe was asked whether anyone had attempted to bribe him in connection with his work.

His response was direct. "I don't think anyone would dare with me," he said.

Mundhe then issued a pointed warning to anyone who might consider attempting such an approach.

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"If somebody is thinking of that, they'd better think 100 times," the Maharashtra FDA Commissioner added.

Mundhe's comments came during a broader discussion about his approach to public service, his personality and the expectations attached to his position.

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'Are We Honest And Transparent?' Mundhe also spoke about how he approaches the responsibilities assigned to him in different roles.

The senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer said he focuses on whether he has been honest and transparent about what was expected of him and what he ultimately delivered.

“Are we honest and transparent about what we are expected to do and what we have done? If it succeeds, nothing like it. If not, at least I have tried.”

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The statement reflects the approach he said he follows when evaluating his work, rather than measuring it only by whether every effort produces the desired outcome.

Mundhe has become a prominent figure in discussions around food safety enforcement in Maharashtra, with his actions attracting attention beyond the immediate establishments being inspected.

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'I Am Just Trying To Do What Is Expected' Asked about the public perception of him as an inspiration, Mundhe played down the description and said he was simply performing the responsibilities associated with his position.

"I don't think it is really inspirational or that I have done something extraordinary. I believe that I am just trying to do what is expected of my role, nothing less than that, nothing more than that," he said.

He went on to argue that the same principle should apply to people across professions and institutions.

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"If all of us perform the roles that are expected of us, I think we can be a really great society," Mundhe added.

His comments came as his work as Maharashtra FDA chief has brought him considerable public attention, with citizens increasingly recognising his enforcement-focused approach.

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On Being Called 'Arrogant' The senior bureaucrat also addressed one of the criticisms he has faced during his career.

Mundhe said some people have described him as "arrogant" or accused him of not listening to others. He drew a distinction between arrogance and what he described as being direct and forthright.

He said his personality would likely not be well suited to a political career.

"A person like me, who is very forthright and upright, I don't think he or she will be accepted in politics," he said.

Mundhe added that his direct manner is sometimes interpreted differently by those around him.

"Many people call me arrogant, not because I am arrogant but because I am forthright. There is a very, very thin line between being forthright and being arrogant."

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'That's My Nature. It's Not Something Artificial' Mundhe also made it clear that he does not view his personality as something deliberately cultivated to create a particular public image.

The IAS officer said his forthright manner was intrinsic to his personality rather than a strategy adopted in response to the responsibilities of his current position.

"That's my nature. It's not something artificial," he said in the interview.

His remarks offer an insight into how Mundhe views the public attention surrounding his work: not as evidence of extraordinary achievement, but as a consequence of carrying out the responsibilities associated with his role.

As Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, Mundhe's mandate includes overseeing food safety and protecting consumers from unsafe food. His recent enforcement activity has also brought greater public focus on the functioning of food safety authorities in the state.

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The interview also comes amid continued interest in whether the senior bureaucrat could enter politics. Mundhe has previously addressed the possibility, and his latest remarks underline his view that his forthright approach may not necessarily fit the demands of political life.

For Mundhe, however, the emphasis remains on the responsibilities attached to the position he currently holds — and on doing what he believes the role requires.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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