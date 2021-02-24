Mumbai: Fine for not wearing mask is 200, not 1,000, says police chief

Mumbai: Fine for not wearing mask is ₹200, not ₹1,000, says police chief1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 03:58 PM IST
- The clarification comes amid the news that a fine of ₹1000 is being levied on those found without masks
In the wake of fake news and rumours over the Mumbai lockdown doing the rounds on social media, the Mumbai Police has clarified that the fine for not wearing a mask is ₹200 and not ₹1,000.
"Dear Mumbaikars! #FakeNews mongers are back again! This time claiming that No Mask can cost you a fine 1000 rupees. While no money can compensate for safety being compromised, you can only be charged Rupees 200 for not wearing a mask," Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a tweet.
Cabinet approves PLI scheme for laptop, tablets1 min read . 03:53 PM IST
COVID-19 vaccine: You have to pay for vaccine in private hospitals, govt to decide price soon1 min read . 03:49 PM IST
Covid-19 recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is best in the country: Yogi Adityanath1 min read . 03:43 PM IST
COVID-19 vaccination for elderly people starts next month. Know who are eligible1 min read . 03:42 PM IST
The clarification comes amid the news that a fine of ₹1000 is being levied on those found without masks.
Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases during the last few days.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday collected a total fine of ₹28 lakhs from 14,000 people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.
As many as 643 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday taking the cumulative total to 3,20,531, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
There are 7,536 active cases in the city currently and the growth rate is 0.23%.
RailTel IPO share allocation finalised: How to check application status2 min read . 02:34 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki launches Swift 2021 in India at ₹5.73 lakh: Details here2 min read . 11:38 AM IST
UPSC exam: SC denies one more chance to aspirants who exhausted last attempt in 2020, dismisses plea1 min read . 11:49 AM IST
Levi's appoints Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador1 min read . 12:48 PM IST
In the same duration, the metropolis also saw three deaths due to the disease. The toll in the city now stands at 11,449.
According to the state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 21,00,884 with the addition of 6,971 new cases. The death toll in the state has risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 new deaths. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 52,956.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.