Mumbai: Fine for not wearing mask is 200, not 1,000, says police chief

In the wake of fake news and rumours over the Mumbai lockdown doing the rounds on social media, the Mumbai Police has clarified that the fine for not wearing a mask is ₹200 and not ₹1,000.

"Dear Mumbaikars! #FakeNews mongers are back again! This time claiming that No Mask can cost you a fine 1000 rupees. While no money can compensate for safety being compromised, you can only be charged Rupees 200 for not wearing a mask," Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a tweet.

Dear Mumbaikars! #FakeNews mongers are back again! This time claiming that No Mask can cost you a fine 1000 rupees. While no money can compensate for safety being compromised, you can only be charged Rupees 200 for not wearing a mask. #MaskIsMust #FakeNewsAlert — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 23, 2021

The clarification comes amid the news that a fine of ₹1000 is being levied on those found without masks.

Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases during the last few days.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday collected a total fine of ₹28 lakhs from 14,000 people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

As many as 643 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday taking the cumulative total to 3,20,531, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There are 7,536 active cases in the city currently and the growth rate is 0.23%.

In the same duration, the metropolis also saw three deaths due to the disease. The toll in the city now stands at 11,449.

According to the state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 21,00,884 with the addition of 6,971 new cases. The death toll in the state has risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 new deaths. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 52,956.

