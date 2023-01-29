Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Mahim1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 12:01 AM IST
The fire broke out on the third floor of Nityachaya building in Mari Nagar on Senapati Bapat Marg
A fire broke out in a ground-plus-three residential building in Mahim in Mumbai at around 10:15pm on Saturday, an official said. The fire broke out on the third floor of Nityachaya building in Mari Nagar on Senapati Bapat Marg, and no casualty had been reported as yet, he said.
