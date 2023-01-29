Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Mahim

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Mahim

1 min read . 12:01 AM ISTPTI
Representational image: Fire in Mumbai

The fire broke out on the third floor of Nityachaya building in Mari Nagar on Senapati Bapat Marg

A fire broke out in a ground-plus-three residential building in Mahim in Mumbai at around 10:15pm on Saturday, an official said. The fire broke out on the third floor of Nityachaya building in Mari Nagar on Senapati Bapat Marg, and no casualty had been reported as yet, he said.

Four fire engines and personnel from the BMC ward office and power supply undertaking BEST were at the spot, he said. Firefighting operations are underway, the official added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

