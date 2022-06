A massive fire broke out at four scrap godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Thursday morning. As per the latest updates the fire has been contained and no casualties were reported in the incident.

"A fire that broke out in four scrap godowns in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai today has been contained. No casualties were reported in the incident," said the Mumbai police.

The blaze erupted around 10 am in the scrapyard located in the slum-dominated Mandala locality of Mankhurd suburb, the official added.

Visuals show a huge cloud of black smoke billowing out of the building.

The Mumbai Fire Department said at least eight fire engines and four water tankers were rushed to the spot to douse the flames so that the fire should not spread to the other neighboring areas of the scrapyard.

"There was no report of any injury," the Mumbai police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details into the matter are awaited, the Mumbai police added.