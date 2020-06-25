Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a bank in Nariman Point

A fire broke out at a bank in south Mumbai's Nariman Point area today, fire brigade officials said. The bank is located in the Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building. The fire broke out around 5 am, the officials said.

It spread across electric wiring, office records, false ceiling in an area of 4,000 sq feet on the ground floor, they said, adding nobody was injured.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operations are underway.

More details awaited.

Topics Mumbai