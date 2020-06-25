Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a bank in Nariman Point
Fire breaks out at a bank in Mumbai's Nariman Point.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a bank in Nariman Point

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Agencies

  • Mumbai Fire: The bank is located in the Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building
  • Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operations are underway

A fire broke out at a bank in south Mumbai's Nariman Point area today, fire brigade officials said. The bank is located in the Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building. The fire broke out around 5 am, the officials said.

A fire broke out at a bank in south Mumbai's Nariman Point area today, fire brigade officials said. The bank is located in the Jolly Maker Chamber 2 building. The fire broke out around 5 am, the officials said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

It spread across electric wiring, office records, false ceiling in an area of 4,000 sq feet on the ground floor, they said, adding nobody was injured.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operations are underway.

More details awaited.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated