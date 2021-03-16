THANE : Fire broke out at a godown at Goregoan (E) in Mumbai today and eight fire tenders are at the spot. Fire fighting operation underway, an official from the fire brigade said.

Fire that broke at a godown in Goregoan (E) in Mumbai has been declared as 'level-3' fire; 12 fire tenders are at the spot.

Meanwhile, a fire erupted at an oil manufacturing company at Rabale MIDC of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the blaze, an official from the fire brigade said.

The blaze erupted at around 5.30 pm, in which the oil manufacturing unit was completely gutted, the official said.

Four fire engines, two each from Rabale and Airoli, were pressed into service and the fire was put out after about two hours, he said.

While no casualties were reported, two companies situated next to the oil unit were partially affected in the fire, he said.

The cooling operations are underway and the cause of the fire will be probed, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

