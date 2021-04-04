OPEN APP
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Dahisar Jumbo Covid Centre, 4 fire tenders at spot

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at Mumbai's Dahisar Jumbo Covid Centre on Sunday. Four fire tenders are currently at the spot, reported news agency ANI.

No casualties reported so far, reports added.

The Covid jumbo centre at Dahisar was among the eight centres set up for Covid-19 patients to augment hospital facilities.

Earlier, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had decided to use jumbo Covid centres as vaccination facilities during the second phase when it is opened to more categories of essential workers after frontline workers have received it in phase one.

Developing story...

