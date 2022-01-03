A fire broke out in a furniture scrap shop in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday, but there was no report of any casualty. According to the ANI news agency, eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The blaze erupted around 10.30 am in the shop located at D'Silva Compound in Sunder Baug area of Asalfa locality. Footage from the scene showed a plume of black smoke filling the sky, with huge flames coming out from the roof of the godown.

According to a civic official, police and ward staff reached the spot after being alerted and ambulances were also rushed there. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai; 8 fire engines rushed to the spot. — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

#WATCH | Fire breaks out a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai; eight fire engines rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/tij8fX23sZ — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

(This is a developing story…More details to be added soon)

