A fire was reported in Hotel Sea Princess in Mumbai. It was a level one fire, however, there was no report of any injury from the blaze. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC )the fire was extinguished in half an hour. The blaze broke out on the first floor of the hotel following which fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot. Visuals of black smoke was seen coming out of the hotel.

Earlier, at least 15 persons were injured, three of them seriously, in a major fire that broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official said.



The blaze erupted around 7 am in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.



"It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation," he said, adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire.



At least 15 persons were injured in the blaze and they were taken to the nearby Bhatia Hospital, the official said.



"Doctors at the hospital said that 12 of the injured persons have been admitted to the general ward, while three others are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and their condition is critical," he said.

