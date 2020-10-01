Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Fire breaks out at market near Chembur railway station
Fire breaks out at market near Chembur railway station in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at market near Chembur railway station

1 min read . 07:06 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 10 fire tenders are present at the spot

A fire broke out at a market near Chembur railway station in the early hours today.

A fire broke out at a market near Chembur railway station in the early hours today.

10 fire tenders are present at the spot. More details are awaited.

10 fire tenders are present at the spot. More details are awaited.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated