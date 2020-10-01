Mumbai: Fire breaks out at market near Chembur railway station

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at market near Chembur railway station1 min read . 07:06 AM IST
- 10 fire tenders are present at the spot
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A fire broke out at a market near Chembur railway station in the early hours today.
A fire broke out at a market near Chembur railway station in the early hours today.
10 fire tenders are present at the spot. More details are awaited.
10 fire tenders are present at the spot. More details are awaited.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated