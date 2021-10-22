Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at multi-storey Avighna park apartment; 1 dead

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at multi-storey Avighna park apartment; 1 dead

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Avighna park apartment
1 min read . 01:29 PM IST Livemint

Mumbai building fire: The firefighting unit has reached the spot and no injuries have been reported yet

A fire broke out at the multi-storey Avighna park apartment on Curry Road on Friday. As per the news agency ANI, the fire broke out at around 12 pm today. The firefighting unit has reached the spot and one person has been found dead.

"One person injured in Mumbai high rise building fire succumbs to his injuries. As per the Mumbai Fire Department, the person jumped from the 19th floor of the building," ANI news agency reported.

 Mayor Kishori Pednekar has arrived at the incident site.  The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Level three fire broke out at Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon today. No injuries reported as of yet," said the Mumbai Fire Department.

(This is a developing story. Awaiting for more details)

