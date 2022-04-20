OPEN APP
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 11-storey apartment building
A small fire erupted today in an apartment of a 11-storey residential building in the western Mumbai suburb of Santacruz and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The blaze broke out at an apartment in Axiom Inizia building on CST road in Santacruz (east) and the police control room was notified around 11 am, he said.

Six fire engines were pressed into service and the flames was doused around 11.20 am, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

