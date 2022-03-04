Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Bhandup Dreams Mall

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The incident comes almost a year after eleven people had lost their lives after a fire had broken out in Sunrise Hospital, a Covid designated hospital, which was housed on the third floor of Dreams Mall
A fire broke out in Dreams Mall located in Mumbai's Bhandup West on Friday, reported news agency ANI.
No casualty has been reported so far in the incident. A total of eight fire tenders are at the spot.
The incident comes almost a year after eleven people had lost their lives after a fire had broken out in Sunrise Hospital, a Covid designated hospital, which was housed on the third floor of Dreams Mall.
It took the fire brigade more than 12 hours to douse the flames.
A probe committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had held hospital management and officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) accountable for the fire.
It had recommended cutting the water and power supply of the mall and filing a criminal case against the owners and directors of the commercial establishment and Sunrise Hospital.
It said that the fire spread inside the hospital as none of the firefighting equipment was working on the day of the fire.
BMC said the agency had submitted a report saying that the firefighting equipment of the mall was operational, and all compliances were made for the period between 1 July 2020, and 31 December 2020.