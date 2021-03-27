Mumbai: Fire breaks out in five-storeyed building, 8 fire engines reach spot1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2021, 09:26 AM IST
The fire broke out in the basement of Gammon House, a commercial building on Veer Savarkar road around 6 am
The fire broke out in the basement of Gammon House, a commercial building on Veer Savarkar road around 6 am
A fire broke out in a five- storeyed building in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area on Saturday morning, a fire brigade official told PTI.
The fire broke out in the basement of Gammon House, a commercial building on Veer Savarkar road around 6 am, the official said.
Eight fire engines and seven water tankers were rushed to the spot, he said, adding there are no reports of any casualty.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.