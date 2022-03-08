OPEN APP
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mumbra-Panvel paper godowns
A massive fire has broken in two paper godowns in Thane's Mumbra-Panvel. Fire tenders are present at the spot, news agency ANI reported.

Fire fighting operations are underway, no injuries/casualties have been reported yet.

