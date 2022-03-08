Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mumbra-Panvel paper godowns1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2022, 07:34 PM IST
- Fire fighting operations are underway, no injuries/casualties reported yet
|
Listen to this article
A massive fire has broken in two paper godowns in Thane's Mumbra-Panvel. Fire tenders are present at the spot, news agency ANI reported.
Fire fighting operations are underway, no injuries/casualties have been reported yet.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!