Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mumbra-Panvel paper godowns

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mumbra-Panvel paper godowns1 min read . 07:34 PM IST
- Fire fighting operations are underway, no injuries/casualties reported yet
A massive fire has broken in two paper godowns in Thane's Mumbra-Panvel. Fire tenders are present at the spot, news agency ANI reported.
Fire fighting operations are underway, no injuries/casualties have been reported yet.
