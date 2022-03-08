Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mumbra-Panvel paper godowns

1 min read . 07:34 PM IST Livemint

  • Fire fighting operations are underway, no injuries/casualties reported yet

A massive fire has broken in two paper godowns in Thane's Mumbra-Panvel. Fire tenders are present at the spot, news agency ANI reported.

Fire fighting operations are underway, no injuries/casualties have been reported yet.

