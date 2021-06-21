OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Fire breaks out in plastic godown in Malad West, no casualties reported

A plastic godown in the Masterji Compound in Mumbai's Malad West area caught fire according to reports on Monday. According to initial reports, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Both police and fire tenders are present at the spot. Five fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire, according to a news agency ANI.

Haresh Lakhania, godown owner said"Fire from the plastic godown has also caught our quarantine centre's godown, causing damage. All our material is burned."

Further details are awaited.

