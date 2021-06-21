Mumbai: Fire breaks out in plastic godown in Malad West, no casualties reported

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in plastic godown in Malad West, no casualties reported1 min read . 06:17 AM IST
- Five fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire
A plastic godown in the Masterji Compound in Mumbai's Malad West area caught fire according to reports on Monday. According to initial reports, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Both police and fire tenders are present at the spot. Five fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire, according to a news agency ANI.
Haresh Lakhania, godown owner said"Fire from the plastic godown has also caught our quarantine centre's godown, causing damage. All our material is burned."
Further details are awaited.
