Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Fire breaks out in plastic godown in Malad West, no casualties reported

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in plastic godown in Malad West, no casualties reported

Premium
Fire breaks out in a plastic godown in Malad
1 min read . 06:17 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • Five fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire

A plastic godown in the Masterji Compound in Mumbai's Malad West area caught fire according to reports on Monday. According to initial reports, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Both police and fire tenders are present at the spot. Five fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire, according to a news agency ANI.

A plastic godown in the Masterji Compound in Mumbai's Malad West area caught fire according to reports on Monday. According to initial reports, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Both police and fire tenders are present at the spot. Five fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire, according to a news agency ANI.

Haresh Lakhania, godown owner said"Fire from the plastic godown has also caught our quarantine centre's godown, causing damage. All our material is burned."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Haresh Lakhania, godown owner said"Fire from the plastic godown has also caught our quarantine centre's godown, causing damage. All our material is burned."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Further details are awaited.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!