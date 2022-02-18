Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivali area

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: A fire broke out on Friday in a residential building in Mumbai's Borivali area following which the fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to douse the fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: A fire broke out on Friday in a residential building in Mumbai's Borivali area following which the fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

No injury in the incident has been reported so far, according to news agency ANI. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

No injury in the incident has been reported so far, according to news agency ANI. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The incident was reported at around 12.40 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident was reported at around 12.40 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai fire department said the fire was confined to electric wiring in electric duct from eight to fifteen floored etc. of ground plus upper twenty-three floored residential building.

Mumbai fire department said the fire was confined to electric wiring in electric duct from eight to fifteen floored etc. of ground plus upper twenty-three floored residential building.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}