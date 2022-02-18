Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivali area

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivali area1 min read . 02:33 PM IST
- The incident was reported at around 12.40 pm and the fire brigade officials arrived at the spot at 12.50 pm
Mumbai: A fire broke out on Friday in a residential building in Mumbai's Borivali area following which the fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
No injury in the incident has been reported so far, according to news agency ANI.
The incident was reported at around 12.40 pm.
Mumbai fire department said the fire was confined to electric wiring in electric duct from eight to fifteen floored etc. of ground plus upper twenty-three floored residential building.
