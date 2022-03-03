Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Zakaria Industrial Estate in Byculla

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Zakaria Industrial Estate in Byculla

Firefighting is underway in Mumbai (representational image)
1 min read . 02:20 PM IST Livemint

  • Eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai fire: A fire broke out in Zakaria Industrial Estate in Byculla area of Mumbai. Eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

Mumbai fire: A fire broke out in Zakaria Industrial Estate in Byculla area of Mumbai. Eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

Fire fighting operations are currently underway.

Fire fighting operations are currently underway.

More details awaited

More details awaited

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!