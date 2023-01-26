Mumbai: Fire breaks out near Andheri East, 4 tenders rushed to spot

Mumbai: Fire breaks out near Andheri East, 4 tenders rushed to spot1 min read . 03:18 PM IST
Fire breaks out in Anis Compound of Sakinaka in Andheri East. 4 engines are present at the spot. No injuries reported yet. Details awaited.
Meanwhile, a fire erupted in a 29-floor residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday, following which 10 residents were hospitalised as they suffered from suffocation and other problems, officials said.
The incident occurred around 1.45 am in a common passage on the 24th floor of Shivshakti building in Lokhandwala complex in suburban Andheri and caused thick smoke, they said.
At least four fire engines along with five jumbo tankers and other fire brigade vehicles were sent to the spot and the blaze was doused by 5.15 am, a fire brigade official said.
The fire confined to electric cables in a common passage on the 24th floor, a civic official said, adding that heavy smoke also spread to the building's 23rd floor.
"A total of 10 people, including four senior citizens, were hospitalised after the fire in the multi-storey building," the official said. Of them, six were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital at Vile Parle, while remaining four others were admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri.
"Of the four people admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital, two have been discharged after treatment, while two others are still undergoing treatment and their condition is stable," he said.
Six others admitted to the Nanavati Hospital are stable, the official said. The cause of the fire was not yet ascertained, they added.
