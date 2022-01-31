Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Kanjurmarg where metro slated to be built

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Kanjurmarg where metro slated to be built1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
The cause of the fire remains unknown
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The cause of the fire remains unknown
A major fire broke out in the grassland near Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area on Monday, where a metro car depot is slated to be built, reported news agency ANI.
A major fire broke out in the grassland near Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area on Monday, where a metro car depot is slated to be built, reported news agency ANI.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!