Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Kanjurmarg where metro slated to be built

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Kanjurmarg where metro slated to be built

Kanjurmarg fire
1 min read . 06:00 PM IST Livemint

The cause of the fire remains unknown 

A major fire broke out in the grassland near Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area on Monday, where a metro car depot is slated to be built, reported news agency ANI.

