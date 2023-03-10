Mumbai: Fire breaks out on the sets of TV serial in Goregaon. Video

Mumbai: Fire breaks out on the sets of TV serial in Goregaon. Video1 min read . 06:28 PM IST
- Efforts to douse the fire underway, no injuries reported: the BMC updated.
Mumbai update: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday informed that a level three fire broke out on the Television serial set in Goregaon film city.
'Efforts to douse the fire underway, no injuries reported", the BMC updated.
Video of the fire emerged on social media. The video shared by news agency ANI shows thick black smoke covering the clear skies as the fire rages on.
Watch the video here
According to India Today, the fire broke out on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The fire broke out on the sets of the popular TV serial at 4pm on Friday, 10 March.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt in the lead.
The India Today report further suggested that the fire accidnet affected the sets of Teri Meri Dooriyaan and Ajooni. Further nearly 2000 people were present when the accident took place.
