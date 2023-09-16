Mumbai: Fire broke out in a building in Kurla, reason still unknown1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST
A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Kurla on Saturday. Residents have been rescued and no reason have been ascertained by the police
In a major accident, a fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Kurla area, police informed on Saturday. Fire brigade reached on the spot after receiving the information.
Till now, around 50-60 people were rescued from different floors, out of them 39 people admitted to hospital for treatment. Fire was controlled shortly, however, reason for the fire is yest to be ascertained, BMC told ANI.