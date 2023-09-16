Hello User
Mumbai Fire Update: 39 people admitted to hospital, no casualties

Mumbai Fire Update: 39 people admitted to hospital, no casualties

1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Livemint

A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Kurla on Saturday. Residents have been rescued and no reason have been ascertained by the police

Fire broke out in a building in Kurla, Mumbai on Saturday. (Representative image)

In a major accident, a fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Kurla area, police informed on Saturday. Fire brigade reached on the spot after receiving the information.

Till now, around 50-60 people were rescued from different floors, out of them 39 people admitted to hospital for treatment. Fire was controlled shortly, however, reason for the fire is yest to be ascertained, BMC told ANI.

Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 09:27 AM IST
