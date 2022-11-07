Four tenders rushed to the Thane's Diva area when a fire broke out in a container at a puncture repair shop next to the Royal Classic Hotel. The Thane Municipal Corporation is working with the fire department to douse the fire, while further details are awaited.

“Fire broke out in a container at a puncture repair shop next to the Royal Classic Hotel in Thane's Diva area. As soon as the information about the fire was received, 4 fire tenders reached the spot. Further details awaited: Thane Municipal Corporation," tweeted news agency ANI.

Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a container at a puncture repair shop next to the Royal Classic Hotel in Thane's Diva area. As soon as the information about the fire was received, 4 fire tenders reached the spot. Further details awaited: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/NN5hgxFAQJ — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

In other news from Maharashtra, at least 10 people were injured on Monday when the private bus they were travelling in rammed into a container truck on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. near the Jambhulwadi area, on the way to Mumbai from Mahabaleshwar in Satara district. The container truck was also on its way to Mumbai. According to officials, the accident injured 10-12 passengers on the bus and caused a pile-up of 7-8 cars on the highway.

The injured people were taken to a hospital in Pune. Those with minor injuries were discharged after receiving primary care. Following the accident, traffic on the Mumbai lane of the highway was disrupted. An official stated that the investigation is currently underway.