Mumbai: Fire broke out in a puncture repair shop, four tenders on spot
- A puncture repair shop was engulfed with fire in Thane's Diva area and four fire tenders have rushed on the spot to douse the fire
Four tenders rushed to the Thane's Diva area when a fire broke out in a container at a puncture repair shop next to the Royal Classic Hotel. The Thane Municipal Corporation is working with the fire department to douse the fire, while further details are awaited.