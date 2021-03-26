Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Mumbai fire: CM Thackeray asks for forgiveness from families of those who died, announces 5 lakh relief

Mumbai fire: CM Thackeray asks for forgiveness from families of those who died, announces 5 lakh relief

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray interacts with locals during his visit to Dhadgaon Rural Health Centre, in Nandurbar. (PTI)
2 min read . 02:09 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Ten bodies have been recovered so far from the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital, which is located on the third floor of a shopping mall in Mumbai's Bhandup neighbourhood

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday apologised to the families of those who died after a massive fire broke out on the third floor of a Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai late Thursday night.

"I ask for forgiveness from the families of those who died," CM Thackeray said while speaking to reporters Friday afternoon after visiting the spot of the incident.

"Action will be taken against those who are found responsible. Compensation will be given to families of the deceased. Most of the patients who have died were on the ventilator," the Maharashtra CM further added.

CM Thackeray, who reached the Sunrise Hospital today afternoon, announced a compensation of 5 lakh for the families of the victims.

Thackeray, who said the hospital had been set up last year to deal with the wave of the pandemic that swept the city, said most of those who died had been on ventilators.

"Its license was due to expire on March 31, but the fire took place before that. However, the fire did not start at the hospital, but elsewhere," he said.

10 dead in fire at mall hospital treating Covid patients

Ten bodies have been recovered so far from the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital, which is located on the third floor of a shopping mall in Mumbai's Bhandup neighbourhood.

70 coronavirus patients who were being treated at the hospital have been moved to safety.

The blaze comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. On Thursday, the city logged 5,504 new infections, the highest daily count since the pandemic began.

The cause of the 'level four' fire (serious emergency call in fire brigade parlance) has not been ascertained yet, the BMC control room sources said.

Twenty fire engines, 15 water tankers and ambulances were rushed to the spot. Fire fighting operation is underway, the official said.

Many patients were evacuated by the fire brigade and shifted to another hospital, the official said, adding fire personnel are checking if any patient is still stuck there.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar who visited the site expressed surprise that a hospital was operating inside the mall.

"I have seen a hospital at a mall for the first time," the mayor said, adding action will be taken if irregularities were found in allowing the facility to operate there.

The hospital in a statement said, "There was a fire on the first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup and the smoke reached up to the Sunrise Hospital located on the top floor. When fire alarms beeped, all patients were safely evacuated to the fire refuge area as the smoke was reaching the hospital."

A civic official said the BMC had issued notice to the mall last year for allegedly flouting fire safety norms.

