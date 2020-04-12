MUMBAI : Fire Department officials used Protector 600, an advanced level ariel mist blowing machine in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area on Sunday to disinfect the locality, in a bid to curb the rising Covid-19 cases.

Dharavi area today reported 15 more Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the locality to 43, the state health department said. There has been four deaths in the area.

On Sunday, as many as 134 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases in the state to 1895.

Out of the total cases, 113 have been found in Mumbai, 4 in Pune, seven in Mira Bhayandar, two each in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai Virar and one each in Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the Union Health Ministry, with an increase of 918 cases in the last 24 hours, the tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8447 on Sunday. Of these, 764 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus.