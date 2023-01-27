Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar's high-rise, no casualty reported1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 06:36 AM IST
A medium category fire broke out accidentally on the 22nd floor of R A Residency tower in Dadar, Mumbai on Thursday. The fire immediately expanded into major level and was doused by the fire brigade team. Till now, no casualty has been reported
A major fire was broke out accidentally on the 22nd floor of R A Residency, residential building in Dadar, Central Mumbai on Thursday night.
