A major fire was broke out accidentally on the 22nd floor of R A Residency, residential building in Dadar, Central Mumbai on Thursday night.

Till now, no casualty has been reported. The fire primarily broke out on the 22nd floor of the building at 8:00 pm, that later spread in other parts of it causing the eruption of fumes and clouds of smoke. Fire brigade reached immediately on the spot to control the fire. The fire was initially confined to an electric panel on the 22nd floor of the 42-storey building.

The fire emerged as a level-2(medium) category in the beginning, but it expanded and took the form of a major level fire (level 4) in hours, reported PTI citing an official.

It is worth noting that the firefighting system of the building was not functioning, that led to the worsening of the situation. Moreover, there was no fire warning system in the building. To provide instant medical assistance to injured people, four ambulances were also present at the accident spot.

A total of 16 fire engines, two fire tenders, a 90-metre high crane, and other equipment, were required to douse the fire by the fire brigade in the building. The fire operation was held under the supervision of the Chief Fire Officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), two Additional Chief Fire Officers and other senior officials. Four ambulances were also at the site, the official added.

Notably, this is the second fire incident in the metro city on same day. A similar fire broke out in Andheri East, Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. A day ago, a fire was erupted on a 29-floor building in Mumbai on Wednesday.

( With agency inputs)