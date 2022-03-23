Mumbai: Fire in residential building in Mahalaxmi area, no casualties reported

Mumbai: Fire in residential building in Mahalaxmi area, no casualties reported1 min read . 01:45 PM IST
- Mumbai: The blaze erupted at 12.10 pm on the third floor of four-storey Vitthal Niwas building at Jacob Circle in Saat Rasta area
A fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday, but there was no report of any casualty so far, officials said. A fire broke out at the Vitthal Niwas building in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The blaze erupted at 12.10 pm on the third floor of four-storey Vitthal Niwas building at Jacob Circle in Saat Rasta area, they said. At least eight fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, a fire official said. "No report of injury to anyone yet. Fire fighting is on," he said. The cause of the blaze was not yet known, he said.
Last month, a major fire broke out in a ground-plus-ten floor residential building in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai. In January six people lost thier lives due toa fire in a residential building in Kamala building in Mumbai's Tardeo area.
