Mumbai: Fire in residential building in Mahalaxmi area, no casualties reported

The blaze erupted at 12.10 pm on the third floor of four-storey Vitthal Niwas building at Jacob Circle in Saat Rasta area, they said. At least eight fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, a fire official said. "No report of injury to anyone yet. Fire fighting is on," he said. The cause of the blaze was not yet known, he said.