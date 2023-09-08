Fire breaks out at slum in Mumbai's Kurla East; fire tenders on spot1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Mumbai fire incident: Massive fire at Mumbai slum, no casualties reported. Firefighters working to extinguish flames. Cause unknown.
A massive fire broke out at a slum in Kurla East of Mumbai's Qureshi Nagar in the early hours of Friday. Officials told ANI that no casualty or injury to anyone has been reported so far.
"No reports of casualties have been reported yet. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," they said as quoted by ANI.
(More details awaited)