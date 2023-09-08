comScore
Fire breaks out at slum in Mumbai's Kurla East; fire tenders on spot
A massive fire broke out at a slum in Kurla East of Mumbai's Qureshi Nagar in the early hours of Friday. Officials told ANI that no casualty or injury to anyone has been reported so far.

According to officials, the locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm. Following the information, fire tenders reached at the spot to douse the fire.

"No reports of casualties have been reported yet. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," they said as quoted by ANI.

(More details awaited)

Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 07:32 AM IST
