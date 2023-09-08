Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Fire breaks out at slum in Mumbai's Kurla East; fire tenders on spot

1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:32 AM IST Livemint

Mumbai fire incident: Massive fire at Mumbai slum, no casualties reported. Firefighters working to extinguish flames. Cause unknown.

A fire broke out at a slum in Kurla East of Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai

A massive fire broke out at a slum in Kurla East of Mumbai's Qureshi Nagar in the early hours of Friday. Officials told ANI that no casualty or injury to anyone has been reported so far.

According to officials, the locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm. Following the information, fire tenders reached at the spot to douse the fire.

"No reports of casualties have been reported yet. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," they said as quoted by ANI.

(More details awaited)

Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 07:32 AM IST
