7 dead as fire breaks out at Mumbai building: VIDEO

Livemint
Published6 Oct 2024, 10:59 AM IST
Mumbai fire news: Fire erupted in shop-cum-residential building in Mumbai(PTI/X)

Seven persons, including three minors, were killed after a fire broke out in a double-storey shop-cum-residential structure in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

The ground floor of the structure was used as a shop and the upper floor as residence, the official said.

The blaze was confined to the electric wiring and installations in the shop at the ground floor and spread to the upper floor, he said, adding it was a 'level-one' fire.

Seven persons were injured in the incident. They were taken to the Rajawadi Hospital where all of them were declared brought dead, the official said.

Fire engines, water tankers and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 9.15 am, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Paris Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Gupta (39), Prem Gupta (30), Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15) and Gitadevi Dharamdev Gupta (60), he said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 10:59 AM IST
