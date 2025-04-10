Mumbai: Firing reported near Diamond Garden in Chembur; search operation underway

An official at the Chembur police station said the injured included a 50-year-old man, Sadruddin Khan, who was rushed to Zen hospital after sustaining bullet injuries. His condition was said to be stable.

Garvit Bhirani
Published10 Apr 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Mumbai, India. Apr 09, 2025: Forensic experts collect the evidence from firing site. Two bikers opened fire on the builder near Dimond Garden in the Chembur area of Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Apr 09, 2025. (Photo: HT Photo)
Mumbai, India. Apr 09, 2025: Forensic experts collect the evidence from firing site. Two bikers opened fire on the builder near Dimond Garden in the Chembur area of Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Apr 09, 2025. (Photo: HT Photo)(Hindustan Times)

Mumbai firing incident: Two unidentified persons on a bike opened fire on the builder in the Signal area near Diamond Garden (Acharya Garden) in Chembur around 10:00 pm on Wednesday. The search and cordon operation is underway, ANI reported.

In the video, a large number of police personnel can be seen with the forensic expert team at the site. They could be seen collecting the evidence.

"An incident of firing has been reported at Diamond Garden signal around 10 pm... When a car stopped at the signal, two bike riders fired on the person in the car. The injured person has been admitted to the hospital and is now out of danger ..."said Navnath Dhawale, DCP Zone 6.

News agency PTI cited an official at the Chembur police station saying the injured included a 50-year-old man, Sadruddin Khan, who was rushed to Zen hospital after sustaining bullet injuries. His condition was said to be stable. He was on his way to Belapur in Navi Mumbai where he resides.

Meanwhile, investigation is underway.

First Published:10 Apr 2025, 07:22 AM IST
